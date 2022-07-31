iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 56.9% in July

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

INDY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. 26,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.