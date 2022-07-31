iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

