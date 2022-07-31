iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lowered by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

