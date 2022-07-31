iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $336,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $95.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82.

