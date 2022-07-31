iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

