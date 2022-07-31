iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

