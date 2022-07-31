iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $74,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

