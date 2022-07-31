iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 8.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.