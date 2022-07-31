iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.33. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

