iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $96.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.