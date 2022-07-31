IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.88. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 306,974 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

