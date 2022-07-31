James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 993.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,171.76. James Cropper has a 12-month low of GBX 825 ($9.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($19.88). The firm has a market cap of £107.02 million and a PE ratio of 8,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.
James Cropper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About James Cropper
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.
Featured Stories
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.