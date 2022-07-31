Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

