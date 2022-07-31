Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

XSVM opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

