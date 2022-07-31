Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,385.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $533,433.19 and $4,385.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

