JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 441.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

