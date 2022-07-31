JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,519,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 6,680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

