JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,519,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 6,680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
