Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Raised to €22.00 at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.