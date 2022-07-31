Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Raised to €22.00 at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

