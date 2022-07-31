JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG remained flat at $22.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 424,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.