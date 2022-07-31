JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

CI stock opened at $275.36 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.