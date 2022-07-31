JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,172 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

