JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Hess makes up approximately 5.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,126,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

