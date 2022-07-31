JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 45 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $581.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

