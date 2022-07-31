JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

SYK stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

