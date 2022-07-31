JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,712 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHT. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

