JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

CM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,240. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.