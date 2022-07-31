JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,600,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $13.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.44. 1,210,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.22 and a 200-day moving average of $588.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

