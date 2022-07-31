JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,911. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

