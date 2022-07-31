JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after purchasing an additional 462,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile



The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

