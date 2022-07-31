JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000.

VTI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.25. 3,342,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

