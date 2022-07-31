JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,490. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

