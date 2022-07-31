JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,065,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127,652. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.