JOE Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, JOE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $7.03 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037655 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 301,563,067 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
