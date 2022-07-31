John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

NYSE:JBT traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $112.31. 180,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

