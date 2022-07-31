John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.78 million-$560.95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.83 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,090. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $259,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

