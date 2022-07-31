Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 691,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

