JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

META stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

