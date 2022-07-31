JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 180 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.95) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.49) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.22) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.94. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barclays

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

