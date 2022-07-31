JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Target Price to $120.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

