JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 8.37% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 92,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 977.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,579,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $294,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.