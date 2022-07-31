Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

JNPR opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

