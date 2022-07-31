Karura (KAR) Market Capitalization Hits $40.02 Million

Karura (KAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Karura has a total market capitalization of $40.02 million and $587,203.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karura has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00612193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034919 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

