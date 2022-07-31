Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 120.3% in July

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the June 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

