KeyCorp Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $465.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.78.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $357.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.24 and a 200-day moving average of $417.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 6.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

