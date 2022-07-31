KeyCorp Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

KeyCorp restated their maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.