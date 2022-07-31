KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $273,361.68 and approximately $49.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
