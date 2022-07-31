KGI Securities Upgrades ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to “Outperform”

KGI Securities upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDY stock opened at $275.24 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $589.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.26.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

