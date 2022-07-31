Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.13.

KGSPY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($104.08) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPY opened at $65.09 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

