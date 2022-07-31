Kinross Gold’s (KGC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

