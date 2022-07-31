Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the June 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRBP remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Friday. 104,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,973. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.12.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

